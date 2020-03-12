Cristiano Ronaldo in Quarantine after roommate tests positive for coronavirus

World’s most famous sporting personality, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is in quarantine at his Madeira home after his Juventus room-mate tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus.

Daniele Rugani, who plays as a centre back for Serie A club Juventus and the Italy national team tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

Ronaldo flew to Portugal to pay a visit to his ailing mother who recently suffered a stroke before the news initially broke.

Read More: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Both Ronaldo and Rugani shared a dressing room on Sunday when Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0.

A picture posted on Instagram by Miralem Pjanic after the game shows Ronaldo and Rugani celebrating the victory in a close huddle with team-mates.

Everyone who came into contact with Rugani on both sides was now required to be kept in isolation as a precaution.

Read More: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US to fight coronavirus

It is hoped that the spread is limited as Rugani remained an unused substitute for Maurizio Sarri on the Juventus bench.

Rugani is the second professional football to test positive, with Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers currently in quarantine.

He took to Twitter and wrote: ‘You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine.

‘I urge everyone to respect the rules because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.’

Comments

comments