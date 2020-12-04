Croatian Woman Beats Covid-19 Aged 99

A 99-year-old Croatian woman gave the thumbs up on Thursday after she successfully beat the new coronavirus.

Margareta Kranjcec, who lives in an old people’s home in the central city of Karlovac, was hospitalised in late October after testing positive for Covid-19 but released three weeks later.

“It’s over, I feel fine now,” the Vecernji List newspaper quoted Kranjcec as saying.

Kranjcec is bedridden due to her age and fragility but has no serious health conditions.

She was among several residents who tested positive for the virus, although she was asymptomatic, the home’s director Stefica Ljubic Mlinac said.

“With her fragility and old age it is really amazing how the coronavirus did not do her any harm,” Ljubic Mlinac told AFP.

“It’s such nice news” amid the gloom of the pandemic, she added.

Croatia, a country of 4.2 million people, has registered nearly 140,000 Covid-19 infections with nearly 2,000 deaths.

