Gigantic crocodile eats eight-year-old girl alive in front of parents

SUKKUR: An eight-year-old girl was attacked and eaten alive by a gigantic crocodile emerged from a side of Nara Canal in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat tehsil on Friday, ARY News reported.

The parents said that their daughter was standing on an end of the Nara Canal where the crocodile drowned her and eaten the girl alive after a sudden attack. The horrifying moment was also witnessed by the local residents present on the site.

The locals have also immediately run towards the poor girl to save her life from the reptile, however, the efforts remained unsuccessful. The crocodile gripped her into its strong jaws and swallowed the girl alive after floating into deep water.

However, the identification of the unlucky girl was still unknown.

Some local residents have told media that it was seemingly an elderly crocodile and its length was more than 16 feet. When contacted by the Sindh Wildlife Department, the officials said that more than 300 crocodiles of different species are present in the Nara Canal, a delta channel built on the left bank of the Indus River in Sindh.

It is not the first time that the local residents living in nearby villages of the Nara Canal have faced the reptile attacks.

Earlier in September 2011, an incident had been reported in Nabi Bux Mangrio village where the residents caught a crocodile that entered into the populated area.

The villagers had claimed that the nine feet crocodile had attacked a goat, however, the residents had managed to catch it and tied it using a rope. Later, a team of wildlife department had rushed to the village and released the large reptile in the canal.

