WATCH: Huge crocodile spotted on beach

FLORIDA: In a rare, a big crocodile was spotted lurking in the shallow waters of Florida beach, ARY News reported.

Experts said that Florida is the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles coexist. As the two-meter reptile spotted on the beach, a large number of onlookers and local resident rushed to the sight and took snaps of the unusual new neighbor.

Local residents in Satellite Beach said that they are used to alligator sightings but recently one crocodile has been making appearances on the beach.

A man said, “He laid there probably for two hours.”

Meanwhile, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, “its rare for the state’s crocodiles to travel so far north.”

The officials said that they will not take any actions against the crocodile until it starts to pose a nuisance or danger to the people.

