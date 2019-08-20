A video of an animal being stroked has sparked a heated debate between Netizens over whether it shows a crow or a rabbit in the video.

The video which has left many perplexed and bamboozled was shared on Twitter by Podcaster Dan Quintana on Sunday with the caption: “Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose.”

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana 🐰 (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

Many people questioned whether it showed the nose of a rabbit being rubbed or the back of a bird’s head.

The “beak” appears to resemble rabbit ears.

The footage was seen more than one million times via its original source on the micro-blogging website, at which Quintana sounded pleased in the follow-ups to his video going viral.

The replies made for interesting commentary with one user saying: “ok so I posted this on your fb too, but gotta make sure people appreciate it here too,” with daffy and bugs bunny going head to head over the conundrum.

ok so I posted this on your fb too, but gotta make sure people appreciate it here too haha pic.twitter.com/zFl1uEvmDi — Dani Crain (@DCrainium) August 18, 2019

Some paid ode to such quandaries of the past when people had to guess the colors of a dress and spell an italicized word right.

It’s gold. No,no, wait, it’s blue. — Dan Shires (@vertigowooyay) August 18, 2019

It’s definitely yanny. — paulsaysathing (@paulsaysathing) August 19, 2019

Comments

comments