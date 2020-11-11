The Crown is getting ready to release its much-awaited season four, and while fans have been treated to a stunning trailer, the official Instagram account of the Netflix hit keeps on giving more!

In a new series of photographs to the show’s Instagram page, actor Emma Corrin who portrays Princess Diana in the show, can be seen channeling the people’s princess almost eerily, as she links arms with her on-screen beau Josh O’Connor who plays Prince Charles.

“The engagement of Charles and Diana. A moment that changed everything,” reads the post.

Corrin is being lauded for capturing Diana’s renowned coy expression expertly, lending the pictures an uncanny resemblance with the original photographs of Diana and Charles’ engagement day. From the facial pulls down to the wardrobe choices, the show seems to have nit the nail right on its head!

Corrin is seen in a blue blazer with a matching skirt and a blue-and-white scarf around her neck, while O’Connor cuts a sharp figure in a classic suit.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Diana announced their engagement in February of 1981, marking the moment Diana was introduced formally to the British public.

