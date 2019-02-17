Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, PM Imran Khan will co-chair SCC session

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan will jointly chair the first session of the Supreme Coordination Council (SCC) of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

ARY News has received proposed agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Coordination Council.

According to the Agenda, Prime Minister Imran Khan will give vision statement of Pakistan in the beginning of the council’s session.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman will give the point of view of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the meeting.

The foreign ministers of the two countries will introduce the members of the council.

The ministers of foreign affairs, interior, defence, finance and energy will be members of the council.

The ministers of information, water resources, commerce, communications, advisers of commerce and overseas affairs and chairman investment board will also be members of the supreme coordination council.

The council will set the political and economic development targets between the two countries. It will also determine three types of bilateral links. The first pillar of the links will be “political and security”, the second “economy” and third pillar will be social and cultural development, according to the agenda of the session.

The two countries will work to boost investment, trade and defence production. Promoting energy, industry, tourism and information technology will be the priority, the agenda said.

The council meeting will also announce various working groups. The foreign ministers will announce the constitution of working groups, which will be comprised of the officials of defence, security, commerce, investment and finance ministries.

An official equal to deputy foreign minister will head the working groups, the agenda said.

