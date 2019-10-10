Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Only 372 candidates pass 2019 CSS exam

CSS results 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the 2019 CSS written examination, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As many as 14500 candidates appeared in the examination out of which only 372 passed the written exam.

The pass percentage of the exam was 2.56%.

From next year, the Central Superior Services (CSS) aspirants would now first undergo a necessary screening test before being permitted to take the competitive examination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already approved the screening test decision.

Here is the full result:

null

null

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa meets commander of PLA

Pakistan

Suspected mastermind of Khanpur suicide blast apprehended

Pakistan

AJK PM condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Pakistan

Alleged hitman with Rs0.5 million head money arrested in Quetta


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close