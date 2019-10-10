ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the 2019 CSS written examination, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As many as 14500 candidates appeared in the examination out of which only 372 passed the written exam.

The pass percentage of the exam was 2.56%.

From next year, the Central Superior Services (CSS) aspirants would now first undergo a necessary screening test before being permitted to take the competitive examination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already approved the screening test decision.

Here is the full result:

