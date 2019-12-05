Age bar not lowered for CSS exam candidates, says Ishrat Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain on Thursday denied lowering down the age bar for students applying for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams, ARY NEWS reported.

He rejected reports of any changes made in the age limit either for the government employees or regular applicants appearing in the competitive exams.

The age limit for the candidates applying for the CSS papers is set at 30 years while a relaxation of two more years is applied for the government employees.

The adviser also rubbished aside the reports of any changes made in the quota reserved for certain parts of the country in the CSS exams.

A quota is reserved for the students appearing in the test from rural and underdeveloped parts of the country.

On October 11, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced the results of the 2019 CSS written examination. As many as 14500 candidates appeared in the examination out of which only 372 passed the written exam.

The pass percentage of the exam was 2.56%.

From next year, the Central Superior Services (CSS) aspirants would now first undergo a necessary screening test before being permitted to take the competitive examination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already approved the screening test decision.

