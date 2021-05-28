KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have apprehended three members of MQM-London, who recently established a group on the instruction of abroad leadership to commit violent acts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CTD spokesman, a raid was carried out in the wee hours of Thursday at Landhi railway station in the city to arrest the suspects with the help of a federal agency. “They made startling revelations during initial investigations,” he said.

Sharing the identities of the suspects, the CTD official said that those apprehended included Muhammad Naeem, who is a senior party member in Hyderabad and was the mastermind behind the group, Imran Ahmed- another senior leader of MQM in Hyderabad- and Aleemuddin.

He said that Muhammad Naeem formed the group on the directives of abroad leadership and had the previous record of his alleged involvement in terrorism acts, arson, murder of cops, and blasts.

“Imran Ahmed is a former sector in-charge and a zonal and UC chairman and was involved in the murder of a cop besides being jailed for several times previously,” the spokesman said.

The CTD claimed that Aleemuddin was a senior APMSO leader and had received training from RAW.

The suspects during the initial investigation revealed that they were directed from the MQM-London’s South Africa unit to operate the group from interior Sindh to avoid arrest.

“We have recovered a Kalashnikov, two pistols, hand grenades, and ammunition,” he said adding that teams have been established to arrest other members of the group.

