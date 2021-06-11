KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have arrested a target killer associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported.

According to Incharge CTD Chaudhry Safdar, a raid was carried out by the CTD team in Korangi to arrest the absconding target killer identified as Sagheer Siddiqui, wanted in many heinous crimes to the police. “Siddiqui’s few accomplices have already been arrested by police.”

Sharing the details, incharge CTD said Siddiqui remained Unit Incharge of MQM from 2009 to 2016 and was absconding in the police mobile attack case in Landhi No 6.

The attack at the parked police van had claimed the lives of three policemen. Further investigations from the arrested MQM-L target killer were underway, the CTD official said.

Read more: Police arrest MQM-London activist ‘involved’ in 18 murders

On March 18, MQM-London’s Kehkashan Haider can be allegedly heard coordinating for a nefarious killing bid via phone call as another audiotape surfaced suggesting she led the target killers’ wing in the port city.

According to the details shared with ARY News, the audiotape encapsulates a telephonic conversation allegedly between Haider and a target killer set to execute a target wherein she instructs him to wait till at least afternoon or evening to proceed and not opt for Fajar (early morning) time.

Comments

comments