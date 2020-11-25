CTD claims to arrest four TTP, BLA terrorists from Karachi

KARACHI: Security agencies and police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended four alleged terrorists hailing from outlawed organizations during a joint raid in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police said that three of the alleged terrorists belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while another hailed from outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

“They travelled from Afghanistan to Balochistan and then arrived in Karachi,” the police said adding that three of the TTP terrorists were staying at a hotel in Banaras while the fourth accomplice joined them after bringing explosive material for them.

The CTD said that they have recovered 60-kilogram explosive material, 16 detonators and detonating wires from their possession during the raid. “We also recovered weapons on the indication of the apprehended accused,” they said.

The terrorists were trained in Afghanistan and were tasked to carry out terror acts in Karachi, the LEAs said adding that they also had an ID and a password of a social media platform for receiving their possible targets from their handlers.

The CTD officials claimed that the BLA and TTP planned to jointly launch a terror attack, which was foiled owing to timely action from the LEAs. The accused used to monitor activities on media and social media and were also involved in previous attacks in the country.

The law enforcing authorities have carried out raids recently to bust terror cells in the city.

On 22 November, the LEAs foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

“The accused have been identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar,” Rangers spokesman said.

“Two among three arrested men had recently returned from Afghanistan,” according to the spokesperson. They were hatching a plot for a terrorist attack in Karachi, Rangers stated.

