Arrested fundraiser sending money to terrorists in Syria: CTD

KARACHI: DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Umar Shahid on Monday said that arrested terrorist was sending money to terrorists operating in Syria, ARY News reported.

DIG CTD was addressing a press conference along with in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khatab here today.

It is to be mentioned here that the CTD had recently arrested main suspect Umar bin Khalid in terrorism funding case.

Accused Umar Khalid, a university student, being further questioned in the case, DIG Umar Shahid said. Forensic report of his mobile phones highlighted that they were sending money by cryptocurrency bitcoin to fighters in Syria. “It is more convenient to fund terrorists by this currency,” the DIG said.

“He was in link with a boy Zia in Hyderabad and was sending money to him. They have sent over a million rupees of funds to Syria,” CTD official said. They were used to sending money by Easypaisa and bitcoint,” he elaborated.

“Saad, an accomplice of Umar bin Khalid has disappeared. He was affiliated with banned al-Qaida network,” Umar Khatab said.

Umar bin Khalid has been arrested and search has been underway for his facilitators, the official said.

Umar Khalid had started his terror funding work in 2018 and has so far sent more than one million to Syria, Umar Khatab said. “However, it is to be probed whether he was sending money only to Syria or also funding within Pakistan,” the official said.

“Da’aish network has cut short after the operation and war in Syria. Their funding sources have also narrowed down weakening its strength,” DIG Umar Shahid said.

Umar bin Khalid was earlier detained from Tariq Road in year 2020 over the illegal funding. “The accused however was released on personal surety due to want of the evidence,” sources said.

“Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession and sent for forensic test,” sources said.

“Digital forensic report of the cell phones provided key evidence against the accused and his accomplices,” officials earlier said.

