CTD arrests facilitator of Data Darbar suicide bombing: sources

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a facilitator of Data Darbar suicide attack in Lahore, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Alleged facilitator, Mohsin Khan, was arrested in a raid from Bhati Gate locality of Lahore, sources said.

Mohsin Khan has been a native of Shabqadar in Charsadda district, sources further said.

CTD sources have also claimed that the suicide bomber in Lahore shrine attack has been identified as Sadiqullah Mohmand, he was a citizen of Afghanistan, sources said.

According to sources Sadiqullah was entered in Pakistan on an Afghan passport. He had entered in Pakistan from Torkham border crossing on May 06, sources said.

A facilitator Tayyabullah guided the suicide bomber to Lahore and both of them were stayed at the home of Mohsin and Noorzeb in Lahore on May 07, CTD sources disclosed.

In Wednesday, May 08 suicide bombing at least 10 people were martyred and 25 others sustained wounds as a suicide bomber targeted Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No. 2 of Data Darbar shrine.

According to the initial investigation report released by the police department at least ten people including five elite force personnel were martyred.

The death toll of the incident later soared to 13 deaths as three critically injured persons were succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

