LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under the National Action Plan (NAP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources within the CTD said the JuD chief was taken into custody when he was traveling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

The JuD chief has been sent to jail on 7-day judicial remand. He was presented in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Gujranwala.

The CTD officials pleaded the court to grant 14 days remand of Hafiz Saeed, however, the court sent him to jail on seven days judicial remand.

According to the CTD, Hafiz Saeed will face cases registered against him.

Talking to ARY News, spokesperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill said the arrest was made under the ongoing National Action Plan (NAP).

حافظ سعید کو سی ٹی ڈی پنجاب نے گرفتار کرلیا حافظ سعید کو سی ٹی ڈی پنجاب نے گرفتار کرلیا ، حافظ سعید کو جوڈیشل ریمانڈ پر جیل بھیج دیا گیا، حافظ سعید اپنے خلاف مقدمات کا سامنا کریں گے#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

“Arrest has been made under the NAP, cannot share further details in this regard”, he said.

Shunning the impression of any foreign pressure over the arrest, he termed the matter an internal matter of Pakistan and said Hafiz Saeed will face cases registered against him.

Born in 1948, Hafiz Saeed along with his family started migrating from East Punjab and reached Pakistan in around four months in the autumn of 1947.

Read more: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed placed under house arrest

His family lost 36 of its members when migrating from Hisar, Haryana (erstwhile Punjab) to Lahore during the Partition of India.

Saeed holds two master’s degrees from the University of Punjab and a specialization in Islamic Studies and Arabic Language from King Saud University.

