CTD arrests Lyari gang operative, trying to regroup criminals

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an operative of Lyari gang trying to regroup criminals in the locality, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Arrested man, Naseer, has been a hardened criminal and close aide of Zahid Ladla, a brother of slain gangster Baba Ladla,” a CTD official said in a statement.

The accused was arrested near the Lea Market, CTD official stated.

Naseer was involved in scores of murder and extortion crimes. After crackdown against criminal gangs in Lyari operation, he fled from Karachi and went into hiding in Balochistan, according to CTD official.

He was trying to regroup criminals in a new gang in the locality, according to the CTD.

In recent past several criminal gangs were involved in a spree of heinous crimes in Karachi, including murder, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other offences causing a serious situation of law and order in the port city.

A coalition of criminal gangs had made Lyari and other areas of the old city as hostage.

The law enforcement agencies including the Rangers and Police launched an operation against criminal gangs to control the law and order situation in Karachi.

