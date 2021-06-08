CTD arrests terrorist allegedly involved in Karachi targeted killings

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid arrested a target killer allegedly trained by India’s RAW spy agency, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD in a raid in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar arrested a target killer Shamshad Khan trained by the Indian agency, In-charge CTD Chaudhry Safdar said.

“Arrested accused has been former sector in-charge of MQM Gulbahar and involved in over 10 targeted killings,” CTD official said.

“He fled to India after begining of Karachi operation in year 1992,” the official said. “During his hiding the MQM leadership arranged his contact with the Indian secret agency.

“He was given military training in Mumbai and prepared him for terrorism and sabotage acts in Karachi,” according to the CTD.

“He was entrusted task to kill policemen, secret agencies personnel and political opponents to create chaos in Karachi,” CTD official further said.

“Shamshad Khan in his targets in Karachi killed two workers of Haqiqi group Asif Captain and Faheem Fehmi in year 1994 and targeted three other MQM Haqiqi activists Ansar, Kamran and Rafiq Pappu in 1995,” Chaudhry Safdar said.

“The accused killed MQM worker Hamid 2013, Tarash and Haider Hussain in 2014. In the same year he also killed Sarfaraz Body Builder and Faraz of MQM Unit-iv in Nazimabad,” the official claimed.

“The accused has been convicted and jailed twice for various crimes,” according to the CTD.

