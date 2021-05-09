CTD arrests terrorist in Mardan raid, recovers explosives

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist and recovered explosives from him in a raid in Mardan region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CTD officials said Anwar Khan was a proclaimed offender and wanted in terrorism cases to the police with five million rupees bounty on his head.

The CTD recovered a heavy machine-gun seven RPG shells and large quantity of munitions, on indication of the arrested terrorist, officials said.

Anwar Khan was wanted to the CTD Mardan in 13 cases of terrorism, according to officials.

The arrested terrorism accused also made disclosures about his accomplices during the investigation, officials said.

The officials said investigation was underway and important information was expected to be gleaned from the arrested terror suspect.

In December last year security agencies arrested five terrorists of the proscribed group in a raid in Peshawar.

The security forces and police raided a home located in an area falling under the jurisdiction of the Bara police station arresting Zakir five terror suspects.

The terrorists had planned a major terror attack in Peshawar on December 25.

As per the security sources, three suicide jackets and six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists.

