CTD arrests three suspected terrorists in Layyah raid

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three suspected terrorists during a raid in Layyah district, ARY News reported.

According to details, the arrested accused are affiliated with a proscribed organisation.

The alleged militants were identified as Saleem, Qasim, and Jamul Rehman.

Earlier, on Nov 20, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested two suspected terrorists of a banned organization from Dera Ghazi Khan.

A CTD spokesperson had said that the security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid in DG Khan and apprehended the suspects.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Wali Muhammad and Ismail.

He said that the suspects were allegedly planning to attack the office of an intelligence agency. Hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, ammunition, explosive material and other things were recovered from their possession.

Comments

comments