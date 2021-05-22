KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has conducted a raid on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Lines police station in Karachi following the complaint against unwarranted detention of a citizen, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The judicial magistrate raided a CTD police station in the metropolis after receiving a complaint about the unwarranted detention of a citizen, Muhammad Akbar, from his family which moved to the court for his recovery.

The suspected CTD official has allegedly fled from the police station along with the accused who have been taken into custody.

According to CTD officials, the former CTD Head Muharir was involved in criminal activities and the recent raid of the magistrate at the Civil Lines police station was conducted on the behest of the ex-official.

The CTD officials added that the higher authorities had taken legal action against the former head muharir and the department has not arrested any citizen named Muhammad Akbar

They added that no one was recovered during the magistrate’s raid on the police station.

They alleged that videos were recorded at the CTD office in violation of the law due to the sensitivity of the locality. The CTD officials said that the department will lodge a legal complaint before the concerned departments regarding the raid.

