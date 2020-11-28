CTD, FC claim to arrest three BLA terrorists from Khuzdar

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police and FC in their joint operation on Saturday claimed to have apprehended three alleged terrorists in Khuzdar, ARY News reported.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said that three of the alleged terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were arrested in a raid in Khuzdar, while three of their accomplices fled away.

A Kalashnikov, 25kg of explosives, remote control devices were also seized from the den of the terrorists.

The investigation from the arrested terrorists is currently underway.

On 22 November, the LEAs foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

“The accused have been identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar,” Rangers spokesman said.

“Two among three arrested men had recently returned from Afghanistan,” according to the spokesperson. They were hatching a plot for a terrorist attack in Karachi, Rangers stated.

