CTD files FIR of bomb attack on Rangers van in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered case of an attack on Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town here, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The FIR has been filed in CTD with a sub inspector of Rangers as complainant. The case has been registered under terrorism, murder and attempt to murder charges.

“The Rangers patrolling van when reached at Orangi Town 5 number check post a bomb planted in a motorcycle on the roadside, exploded,” according to the FIR.

“The explosion damaged the mobile van and injured six persons.”

“Two terrorists could be seen in the CCTV footage, which have been identified,” the FIR read.

“The accused went away and stand at a place after parking the motorbike,” according to the FIR.

“As the Rangers van reached, the accused detonated the bomb with remote control,” the FIR text read. “A rangers sepoy Roshan Solangi was pronounced martyred at the hospital”, according to the FIR.

“Terrorism incident has been committed by the anti-state elements, in which the government’s mobile van, other vehicles and motorbikes were damaged,” the FIR read.

Moreover, funeral prayers of martyred Rangers official, Roshan Solangi, was offered at his native town Naushehro Feroz.

Rangers officials and local citizens attended the funeral prayers.

