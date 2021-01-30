Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CTD inspector shot dead outside Pesahwar’s Central Prison

firing, CTD inspector, Peshawar Central Prison

PESHAWAR: Unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle outside Central Prison in Peshawar, shooting dead a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) inspector Khushdil and injuring another cop, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, CTD Inspector Khushdil was fired upon by unidentified men, killing him on the spot and injuring his gunman.

“The attackers were able to run away from the incident site,” they said adding that a large contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for medic0-legal formalities.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.  

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Orangi Town nullah next in line for remodeling based on NED study

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in AJK on February 05

ScienceTechnology

South African coronavirus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Pakistan

PAF plane to bring first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close