CTD inspector shot dead outside Pesahwar’s Central Prison

PESHAWAR: Unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle outside Central Prison in Peshawar, shooting dead a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) inspector Khushdil and injuring another cop, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, CTD Inspector Khushdil was fired upon by unidentified men, killing him on the spot and injuring his gunman.

“The attackers were able to run away from the incident site,” they said adding that a large contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for medic0-legal formalities.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Comments

comments