CTD arrests main accused of Karachi terrorism funding case

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department has arrested main accused in a case of funding to Da’aish terrorist group, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD has arrested main suspect Umar bin Khalid in terrorism funding case, sources said. “He has been student of an engineering university in Karachi,” sources further said.

Further investigation has been underway to arrest his three accomplices, Junaid, Zia and Awais,” according to CTD sources.

Umar bin Khalid was earlier detained from Tariq Road in year 2020 over the illegal funding. “The accused however was released on personal surety due to want of the evidence,” sources said.

“Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession and sent for forensic test,” sources said.

“Digital forensic report of the cell phones provided key evidence against the accused and his accomplices.”

“A case was filed against the accused after the forensic report,” CTD sources said.

“The accused were in contact with terrorists in Syria and Pakistan and were funding the terrorist network from various sources,” sources said.

