CTD Lahore foils terror bid, arrests three terrorists

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials on Monday claimed to have arrested three terrorists during a raid conducted in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, three terrorists were nabbed when they were planning to attack Islamabad Stock Exchange. The arrested terrorists were wanted to the police in four bomb blasts including the one in Pir Wadhai.

The terrorists were hiding near River Sawan in Rawalpindi. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession.

In another action, last week, the CTD apprehended five Indian spy agency RAW-linked terrorists in Lahore.

Sharing details of the raid, the CTD officials had said that the terrorists were arrestedfrom Lahore’s area of Shahdira. They were identified as Samar Kand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Asmatullah and Imran.

The terrorists had reached Lahore from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive places in Lahore including the Civil Secretariat by the Afghan Intelligence Agency. The meeting was also attended by the RAW commander, the CTD said.

A case had been registered against the arrested terrorists at the CTD police station.

