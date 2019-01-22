LAHORE: Sources on Tuesday said the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials tried to alter crime scene of the Sahiwal police encounter incident and placed suicide jackets and weapons in vehicle of the victims following the attack, ARY News reported.

They said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed details of the incident to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on official visit to Qatar, on telephone call. CM Buzdar briefed the prime minister on the joint investigation report and other measures taken regarding the incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources said some police officers were attempting to misreport the incident.

“CTD chief Roy Tahir also tried to make changes in the crime scene,” the sources added.

The Punjab chief minister has informed the premier about report of the intelligence agencies.

He has said action would be taken against all those officials involved in Sahiwal incident, said sources.

The sources said the Punjab government had suspended the SSP who led the Sahiwal police encounter incident and withdrawn charge of posts of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) chief, deputy inspector general and additional inspector general of police.

They said an FIR was lodged against all those police officials who were involved in the alleged shootout.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari informed the House that FIR had been registered against 16 people, responsible for the Sahiwal incident, under Anti-Terrorism Act.

She was speaking in the National Assembly, when the House decided to continue discussion on situation arising out of Sahiwal incident.

The minister said that 10 out of 16 accused were in uniform.

