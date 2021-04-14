CTD seeks JIT to investigate two ‘SRA militants’

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) chief Omar Shahid has penned a letter to the Sindh police chief seeking constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the two arrested Sindh Revolutionary Army militants’ involvement in terrorism activities.

In the letter, he stated that the terror suspects, named Mumtaz Ali Soomro alias Molai and Javed Mangrio aka Jao, were arrested on April 12. Explosive material and hand grenade were seized from their possession.

During initial interrogation, the CTD chief said they made revelations about their involvement in multiple attacks, including those on the Rangers personnel. Besides, they confessed to facilitating the PSX attackers, he added.

He demanded that a JIT be constituted to conduct further investigation against both the suspects.

Addressing a press conference the other day, Omar Shahid said Soomro was arrested in a joint operation with Rangers and intelligence agencies from Tariq Road. “He was planning a bomb attack with a remote-controlled magnetic device on the vehicle of a foreign restaurant owner.”

Upon further investigation, the police officer said another suspect, who, he said, is the commander of the banned SRA Karachi, Javed Mangrio was arrested and a hand grenade was recovered from him.

