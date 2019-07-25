CTD arrest terrorist of proscribed organisation in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) ON Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to the proscribed organisation in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

CTD officials relayed the arrest was made on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s area of Mankial. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from his possession.

“The arrested terrorist identified as Mujahid Iqbal was planning to carry out terror activity in Rawalpindi”, the CTD officials said.

He was moved to an unknown place by the CTD officials for the interrogation.

Earlier on June 25, the CTD claimed to have rounded up three alleged terrorists, having links with the proscribed organisation from Gunjranwala.

As per details, the arrested terrorists are affiliated with a banned outfit and weapons and explosives were also recovered from their custody.

“Donation receipts, detonators, and other stuff were also confiscated from the arrested three alleged terrorists”, the CTD official said.

The arrested terrorists were planning to carry out a terror activity in Gujranwala but were nabbed by the CTD team in an operation.

