DERA MURAD JAMALI: An active member of a global terror organization, Shukrullah was killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel at Natal area on Saturday morning, Radio Pakistan reported.

Two others managed to escape during the exchange of fire between Law enforcers and the alleged terrorists.

According to police officials, two hand grenades, a suicide jacket and other arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist.

According to a CTD official, they had received a tip-off about the alleged terrorists in a compound in the Natal area of Nasirabad. The terrorists in the compound opened fire, which the CTD officials returned, resulting in one terrorist being killed while the other two managed to escape.

Read More: CTD arrests five BLA men in Lahore raid

The killed terrorist was accused of being involved in suicide attacks on Chilgari and Fatehpur shrines in the Bolan district along with the abduction of eight labourers from the Kech district in Balochistan, the CTD official said.

He has also been revealed to have been associated with banned Sipah-e-Sahaba (SSP).

Ealier, The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed on July 4 to have arrested five suspected terrorists, associated with proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), during a raid in Rajanpur.

CTD officials relayed the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out a bomb attack on railway tracks.

Arms, improvised explosive device (IED) and six kilogrammes of explosive material were recovered from their possession.

Comments

comments