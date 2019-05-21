Web Analytics
CTD seizes three suicide jackets, arms from Hub

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team has arrested two facilitators of the terrorists and recovered three suicide jackets and cache of arms from their possession in Hub, ARY News reported n Tuesday.

As per details, the operation was conducted in Balochistan’s area of Hub.

The arrested were facilitators of the terrorists, who were planning to carryout massive terror activity in the city during current holy month of Ramazan, said CTD officials.

It may be recalled that the security forces on Monday, busted the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) network involved in destablising Pakistan from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The intelligence agencies had foiled the attempt to spread anarchy in Gilgit and Baltistan. It was revealed that the RAW mentored Biloristan National Front (Hameed Group) in Gilgit-Baltistan, a nationalist party.

Read more: CTD nabs four suspects, including two shooters in Karachi

The RAW was involved in brainwashing youth in Gilgit-Baltistan universities through this group to do propaganda against Pakistan.

Abdul Hameed Khan was given task to defame Pakistan at international level. Khan’s target also included spreading terrorism in GB. On directive of the RAW, Abdul Hameed Khan also sent letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to stop financial and technical aid for six proposed dams in Pakistan.

