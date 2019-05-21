CTD apprehends two MQM-London shooters in Karachi 

KARACHI: A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have rounded up two shooters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) group in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the CTD team on a tip-off conducted a successful operation in Karachi and nabbed two target killers affiliated with MQM-London group.

The shooters were identified as Aqib Golden and Aamir Bhaya.

“Aqib was wanted in several heinous crimes like target killings and supply of weapons to the terrorists”, the SP CTD said, while Aamir Bhaya was involved in extortion and ransom crimes.

Last week, Sindh Rangers had arrested an extortionist of MQM-London group from Karachi’s area of Landhi.

Official spokesperson of the rangers had revealed that the person taken under arrest belongs to Muttahida Qaumi Movements London (MQM-L) chapter.

Read more: Rangers arrest MQM-London extortionist from Karachi

“The apprehended was a unit incharge of Landhi, 86 for MQM-L,” revealed the spokesman.

The individual had confessed to various acts of extortion from different factories and markets.

“He had divided his unit into 7 different pools, eight to ten guys were designated with tasks to extort from their assigned vicinity,” added the spokesman.

