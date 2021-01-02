Five CTF officials arrested after firing on vehicle in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police sources told ARY News that five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials were arrested and shifted to Ramna police station of the federal capital over allegedly opening fire on a vehicle.

Earlier in the day, a firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.

The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

Police said that a case will be registered against the car firing incident over the complaint from the victim’s family.

Following the incident, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police ordered to immediately launch a thorough probe into the firing case and constituted an investigation team headed by deputy inspector general (DIG).

