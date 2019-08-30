People defy curfew, hold anti-India demos in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of people defying curfew and other restrictions continued to hold demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas of the territory, on Friday, against India’s latest onslaught to impose Hindu civilization.

People took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory including Central, South and North Kashmir and staged forceful demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of the territory by the Indian government on August 5, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian troops and police personnel used brute force against the demonstrators, injuring many of them.

More than 600 incidents of protests have occurred in the occupied territory so far since August 5. Hundreds of people have sustained injuries due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters by Indian forces’ personnel during this period.

A senior government official told media that as many as 36 persons have received pellet injuries in the Kashmir valley since August 5 which have been reported only in Srinagar hospitals.

The Kashmir valley, which has been under unprecedented military siege for the past 25 days, has been turned into a big jail and hell for its inhabitants. While people have been confined to their homes, patients with critical ailments are not allowed to move to hospitals.

The medical stores and pharmacies have run out of stocks. The residents are facing immense hardships due to acute shortage of essential commodities like baby food. Markets and schools are shut while all internet and communication services including landline phone, mobile and TV channels are closed in the valley, as per Kashmir Media Service.

