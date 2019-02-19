Curfew continues for fifth day as tensions escalate in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In the aftermath of Pulwama attack, Indian security forces imposed a curfew across held Kashmir, which has entered into a fifth day on Tuesday.

During curfew so far, four innocent Kashmirs have been martyred as Indian forces continued to clamp down in the occupied valley. The killings by Indian troops took place in Pinglena area of the district during a so-called search operation.

Moreover, Indian authorities have withdrawn security of six separatist leaders, including Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Feb 17 in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Nearly, 200 youth have volunteered to guard Mirwaiz.

Read More: FM Qureshi apprises UN of India’s warmongering threats against Pakistan

Awami Action Committee (ACC) on Twitter said hundreds have registered themselves to guard Mirwaiz. Responding to the tweet, the Hurriyat leader said, “Moved by the love and affection of these young men, my gratitude to their selfless love.”

Moved by the love and affection of these young men,my gratitude to their selfless love. https://t.co/L1aKflk8s9 — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) February 18, 2019

On the other hand, around 6,000 Kashmiri Muslims have taken refuge in mosques across the occupied valley fearing assaults by Indian extremist groups.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Majid, a member of Makkah Masjid Committee Bathindi, said around 2,500 to 3,000 people are seeking shelter in his mosque.

The Pulwama attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Indian media and politicians have since been blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.

Comments

comments