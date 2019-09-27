54th day of curfew: Grim situation of Kashmir valley remains unchanged

SRINAGAR: The grim situation remained unchanged in Kashmir valley on 54th consecutive day, on Friday, due to continued restrictions and communication blackout imposed by Narendra Modi-led communal government.

Normal life continues to remain crippled in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the snapping of mobile and internet services and closure of shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions as well as the absence of public transport, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel deployed in every nook and corner of the Kashmir valley keep the residents confined to their homes.

While parents are reluctant to send their wards to schools in the prevailing precarious situation, a very thin attendance of teachers was reported. Attendance of employees in government offices was recorded constantly thin due to the non-availability of public transport. Train service in the occupied territory also remains suspended.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities intensified restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations after Juma prayers, today.

Indian troops continue massive cordon and search operation in Marwah Colony, Link road, Lanyal and other areas of Kishtwar town, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.

