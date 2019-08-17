Curfew continues in occupied Kashmir on 13th successive day

SRINAGAR: The Indian authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the occupied valley on the 13th consecutive day on Saturday (today) to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that hundreds of people defying curfew took to streets in Srinagar after Juma prayers yesterday to express their resentment against New Delhi’s move of repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the territory. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Placards with “Thank you Pakistan slogans” were displayed.

The Indian authorities had been maintaining a strict curfew in the Kashmir valley since August 5 when Narendra Modi government announced to scrap of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Kashmir Media Service, the authorities have turned the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

