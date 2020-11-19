ISLAMABAD: The country’s current account balance remained in surplus for the fourth month in a row at $382 million in October 2020 as compared to $59 million in September.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted: “This is the 4th month of current account surplus.” He said the current account surplus was recorded at $1.2 billion during the July-October period.

He said: “We inherited the biggest current account deficit in history with monthly current account deficits of $2 billion when govt was formed!”

Pakistan’s current account balance was recorded at $73 million in September 2020, hitting a 17-year high surplus in the July-September quarter.

“Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in the right direction finally. The current account was in surplus of $73 million during September, bringing surplus for the first quarter to $792 million compared to a deficit of $1,492 million during the same time last year. Exports grew 29% and remittances grew 9% over the previous month (August),” PM Imran Khan had stated in a tweet.

