Current year to be marked by progress as largest oil refinery being set up in country: Chaudhry

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the current year will be marked by progress and prosperity as the largest oil refinery in the country’s history is being set up, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister was addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, where he stressed that the 2019 is the year of exports and the incumbent government will observe it as the year of economic resurgence.

“There is no crisis-like situation in the country at present, and all the government affairs are moving ahead smoothly, ” he assured.

The federal minister said, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, “Pakistan would traverse on the road to progress.”

Chuadhry elucidated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has no personal differences with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), “but the consistent demand for ‘NRO’ by some lawmakers from both the parties for their leadership has stalled the relationship.”

He further stated that the grievances of coalition parties would be resolved through due consultation.

