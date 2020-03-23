Canadian company claims they are on cusp of coronavirus breakthrough
A company in Winnipeg, Canada is working on a way to treat those who have become ill with COVID-19, coronavirus.
Emergent Biosolutions is developing experimental treatments for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. At the same time, it has partnered with two American pharmaceutical companies to work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
In the past week, Emergent has teamed up with clinical-stage vaccine company Novavax as well as biotech company Vaxart to develop two oral vaccines.
As senior vice president of therapeutics Dr. Laura Saward tells 680 CJOB, the company has a bit of a head start.
“We started right away, looking across our different platforms for how we could have an impact, and of course everyone is doing this quickly,” Saward says. “We looked at some of our proven technologies – platforms that have supported several licensed drugs, and we put those to work on coronavirus.”
