Customs employees involved in selling ‘seized’ liquor arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two customs department workers for selling liquor seized by the department in Karachi, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, Shershah police arrested two customs department employees namely Younus and Khalid for selling liquor bottles seized by their department and recovered at least 83 bottles containing imported liquor from their custody.

SSP West Shaukat Khatian told ARY News that the suspects not only confessed their crime but told police that they along with their six other co-workers were involved in selling liquor bottles worth millions in Karachi’s Clifton and Defence areas for last seven years.

One of the arrested suspects, Younus, used a rickshaw for delivering liquor bottles to clients while his aide Khalid used to broker the deals between the gang and the clients.

SSP West said that Younus works as a watchman in customs warehouse while Khalid is also an employee and lives in a flat provided by the department.

He added that raids are being conducted to arrest six other members of the gang namely Momin Khan, Sher Wali, Ghulam, Habib, Sohail and Faisal, all customs employees, involved in the crime.

Comments

comments