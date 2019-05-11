Customs officials seize 975kg drugs, 495kg coconuts

ISLAMABAD: Customs officials on Saturday seized 975 kilogram narcotics and 495 kilogram coconuts smuggled from India during a raid on Islamabad Motorways, ARY News reported.

Customs officials said one suspect was arrested in this operation. They said the smuggled coconuts and drugs were concealed in secret portions of the truck.

On April 30, a group of drug peddlers had attacked a police team and snatched their official weapons in Lahore.

Sources said that the incident took place at Shah Jamal, Ichra area of Lahore, where the police team raided to arrest drug peddlers. Upon seeing the police, the drug peddlers had attacked the cops and snatched their official weapons.

Read More: Customs foils bid to smuggle diesel, betel nut from abroad

In a footage available with the ARY News, drug peddlers could be seen chasing and aiming at the police officials in a broad daylight on a street with an automatic gun, snatched from the police officials.

While other drug peddlers, some of them knife- wielding, had attacked and tortured the police officials during the raid.

The sources had said that initially, the police team escaped from the scene to save their lives but later they returned with heavy contingents of police and cordoned off the area.

Comments

comments