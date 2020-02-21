Customs officials directed to curb smuggling of food items

ISLAMABAD: Noting that possible smuggling of food items out of the country is one of the reasons behind a shortage of essential commodities in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the customs authorities to make all-out efforts to control smuggling of such items.

The Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement-Central), Lahore, Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement-South), Karachi, Chief Collector of Customs (Balochistan) Quetta, and Chief Collector of Customs (North) Islamabad have been instructed to “make all efforts to control the smuggling of these food items out of the country.”

“The Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken serious view of the shortage of food items i.e. sugar, wheat/wheat flour, maize, Maida, poultry, fresh fruits, vegetables and livestock etc. in the country and one of the reasons of the shortage has been attributed to possible smuggling of these foods items to neighboring countries especially Afghanistan,” a letter written to the customs officials read.

“Therefore, the Customs Authorities are directed to deploy all their possible resources for the said task and make all endeavours in their areas of jurisdiction to control the smuggling, especially of food items.”

Read More: PM Imran orders clampdown on smuggling of food items

They have been further instructed to keep close liaison with the law enforcement agencies to check smuggling.

“Strict vigilance may also be kept on clearances of export consignments to thwart any attempt of misdeclaration /smuggling of these items in the garb of normal items. Moreover, the detail of steps already taken and its results may also be shared with the Board.” the letter said.

The Directorate General of Intelligence &Investigation – Customs and the chief collectors have been asked to furnish a fortnightly report highlighting anti-smuggling measures in their areas.

Comments

comments