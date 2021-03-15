Customs recover large quantity of foreign made firecrackers

KARACHI: Customs officials in a raid here recovered large quantity of foreign made firecrackers from a godown, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation officials in a joint raid at a warehouse here recovered a large haul of foreign made firecrackers worth several million of rupees, according to officials.

The officials recovered 927 cartons of foreign made firecrackers from a godown of the truck terminal here.

“The confiscated firecrackers having worth over 20 million rupees,” the department officials said.

The department has taken the consignment of firecrackers and filed a case under the Customs Act.

The firecrackers were brought for sale in local markets.

The local administration used to ban on the sale, purchase, stocking and use of fireworks and firecrackers, as they would likely disturb the peace, threaten public life and endanger public property.

The law enforcement agencies, time and again launch crackdown against the sale, purchase, stocking and use of firecrackers.

