Customs seize huge quantity of Indian-origin ‘expired sugar’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs Directorate General of Afghan Transit has seized a large number of Indian origin consignments mis-declared as ‘White Sugar’, destined to be consumed in Afghanistan.

After confirmation through laboratory tests, the sugar was found to be unfit for human consumption, according to a statement.

So far 4,472 metric tons of sugar contained in 172 containers out of a total of 258 containers have been tested by laboratories and termed unfit for human consumption, while the rest of the 2236 metric tons (86 containers) is being tested.

The harmful intake of this ‘expired sugar’ giving off foul smell and having turned brownish in colour would have seriously endangered the health of Afghan nationals had it made its way to the markets in Afghanistan.

In continuing to play its mandated role in ‘Protection of Society’, Customs at the operational level is further enhancing its enforcement efforts and information network, without compromising on trade facilitation

Comments

comments