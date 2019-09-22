Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Customs seizes gold biscuits from Dubai-bound flyer

ISLAMABAD: The customs authorities on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle gold out of the country and recovered four gold biscuits from a passenger at Islamabad International Airport, reported ARY News.

The gold worth millions of rupees was seized from the luggage of the flyer, identified as Muhammad Salman, according to customs officials.

They seized the gold biscuits but allowed the passenger to board a Dubai-bound flight.

Earlier, in June this year, the Airport Security Force (ASF) team deputed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi had thwarted attempt to smuggle 1.12kg of gold jewellery.

The gold was recovered from the baggage of two women during a security check on her departure to Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight EK-609.

Later the two accused were handed over to the Customs staff for legal proceedings.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

15 million people to get Sehat Insaf Card in next two years: Firdous

Pakistan

Govt taking steps to control over dengue virus: Dr Zafar Mirza

Pakistan

Sindh CM condoles with Major Adeel’s family, offers assistance

Pakistan

Four of a family die as car plunges in Swat canal


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close