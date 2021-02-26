Customs officials intercept shipment of cocaine-coated cornflakes

CINCINNATI: A shipment of cocaine-coated cornflakes had been intercepted by Customs inspectors in Ohio earlier in the month from South America to a Hong Kong private residence.

The officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported the seizure of 44 pounds of cocaine-coated cornflakes which was detected by a dog while checking incoming freight from Peru on February 13.

The narcotics detection dog alerted the Customs officers to the package. After checking the package, the officers found the cornflakes containing white powder and coated with a greyish substance, according to Fox8.

It emerged that the estimated value of the 44 pounds of cocaine cereal was $2.82 million.

Smugglers will try to hide narcotics in anything imaginable, however, the inspectors will ‘use their training, intuition, and strategic skills’ to stop such shipments, said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie.

