Cyclone Dennis, with 100 feet high waves, lashes the UK

LONDON: People across the United Kingdom experiencing another weekend of strong winds, heavy rain as Storm Dennis hits the region.

According to a foreign news agency two people have died off the coast of southeast England. Their bodies were recovered from the storm’s rough seas.

The U.K. Met Office has issued several heavy rain warnings for areas of England and Wales.

“Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snow-melt will add to the flood risk,” Steve Willington, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said in a statement.

Hundreds of flights to and from Britain have been canceled and the flights arriving earlier on Saturday faced tough landing conditions.

The Met Office also said that bus and train services are likely to be delayed or canceled. Difficult driving conditions and road closures are also expected.

Dennis has become one of the most powerful nontropical cyclones on record in the North Atlantic with individual waves topping 100 feet height.

The storm slammed into Britain just one week after deadly Storm Ciara hit with high winds and heavy precipitation, prompting flooding fears.

Cyclone Dennis is the result of the merger of two bomb cyclones spinning in proximity merged into one and reaching historic proportions.

