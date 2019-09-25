Cyclone Hikaa dissipates after Oman landfall: weather official

KARACHI: Cyclone Hikaa dissipated after its landfall at Oman Coast, a weather official of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The sea breeze for Karachi will partially revive from today, the Chief Meteorologist of the weather department said. However, the hot and humid weather in the city will persist until 27 September, he further said.

Another weather system, which will bring light shower and heavy rainfall as well to Karachi and adjoining areas, is currently present over India’s Gujarat and Rajhasthan, the weather official said.

The new rainy spell will continue till Monday, he said.

Tropical Cyclone Hikaa

Cyclone Hikaa in the Arabian Sea, crossed Oman coast as a “very severe cyclonic storm” around 9:00 PM PST on Tuesday close to Duqm in Oman.

The system pounded Oman with heavy rains and very strong winds wherein the wind speed was about 100 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph, a weather report said.

Masirah which was one of the worst affected did not have any individual or group needing shelter amid severe weaether.

After its landfall, Hikaa weakened into a ‘severe cyclone’, soon after which it also weakened into a ‘Tropical Cyclone’.

The system in the morning remained as Cyclone centred 19.6 degrees North, 5.9 degrees East and about 180 km west of Duqm. In another 6 hours or so, Hikaa will weaken into a depression, and subsequent six hours, will become a well marked low pressure area while moving eastwards, according to the report.

After crossing Oman coast, Hikaa underwent through a rapid weakening process due to dry air of land started wrapping into the circulation of storm therefore decaying its configuration. Thus, it will continue to dissipate as it moves into land.

The system is however expected to result in some rains over Saudi Arabia and Yemen, weather forecast said.

