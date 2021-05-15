Sindh CM holds meeting to tackle likely cyclone emergency: Wahab

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting over the situation related to the Arabian Sea cyclone, an aide to the CM said.

Murtaza Wahab, Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Information, in a social media statement said that the session reviewed the arrangements to tackle the likely emergency situation due to the Cyclone Tauktae.

Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, is expected to make a landfall at the western coast of India.

Director Met Office in a briefing in the meeting said that under the influence of the weather system in the Arabian Sea heavy rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tharparkar and Sanghar districts.

“From May 17-20 rainfall is also expected in Karachi, Hub, Lasbela, Hyderabad and Jamshoro,” the weather official said in the briefing.

Sindh Chief Minister directed the Administrator Karachi to ensure removal of billboards from the city. The CM also directed for constitution of an emergency plan team, which take steps in consultation with the met office and the PDMA.

“Tharparkar will receive heavy rainfall if the cyclone makes its landfall at the Gujarat coast,” the chief minister said. He also directed officials to take steps to tackle the situation.

The Chief Minister also directed the Commissioner Karachi, KMC and DMCs to ensure clearance of the choking points at nullahs. He also directed the chief secretary to set up a control room with a BS-19 officer as its head. He also directed DCs to constitute a control room at their offices.

The met office has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and other eastern districts of Sindh under the influence of the tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

The district administration of Badin has declared emergency and red alert in coastal areas in view of the cyclonic situation.

Deputy Commissioner Badin has imposed section 144 and prohibited fishermen to venture into the sea due to the cyclone.

The fishermen already in the sea have been warned about the situation with the help of the Pakistan Navy.

The Rangers, police and other government agencies have been alerted to tackle any emergency situation.

In view of the cyclonic conditions in Arabian Sea district administration Karachi Central has sent warning notices to the owners of the signboards warning them to remove the signboards forthwith, which could cause losses of life and property.

“The billboard owners will be responsible for the losses of life and property in case of non-compliance and would have to face cases,” the district administration warned.

