No threat to Pakistani coastal areas from cyclone Tauktae: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that none of the Pakistani coastal areas is under threat from cyclone Tauktae, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz said the cyclone Tauktae is at a distance of about 730 km south of Thatta and 800 km south-southeast of Karachi, there is no threat to the country’s coastal areas however under its influence, dust/thunderstorm-rain are likely to occur in some parts of Sindh.

He further stated that the very severe cyclonic storm has gained more strength and moved North/northwestward at a speed of 18 Kmph during the last 12 hours.

Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 190-210 Kmph gusting 230 Kmph. The system is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night/ 18 May morning, it added.

Few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are likely to occur in Tharparker, Umerkot & Sanghar districts and at isolated places of Badin district during 17- 19 May 2021.

However, the department has warned that the gusty winds may affect the fruit orchid of above-stated areas and sea conditions will remain rough to very rough.

The PMD has also advised fishermen of Sindh to suspend their activities till 19 May 2021.

